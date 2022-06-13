A.J. Brown tells Titans fan, “I was the best receiver to play for your franchise”

Getty Images

Weeks after he was traded from the Titans to the Eagles, A.J. Brown is continuing to have issues with Titans fans.

Last month, Brown canceled an appearance at a football camp in Tennessee because of concerns that overzealous Titans fans could threaten his safety. Now Brown is sparring online with a Titans fan.

After Brown made an incorrect statement about weather forecasts, a Titans fan tweeted at him, “For the love of God, just stay off of social media. You’re already a villain. No need to make it a ‘stupid villain.’”

That prompted a sharp response from Brown.

“For the love of God, I was the best receiver to play for your franchise. Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person,” Brown tweeted.

It’s hardly unusual for fans to go from loving to hating a player after he’s traded, although there seems to be more animosity than usual between Brown and Titans fans. As for the question of whether Brown is actually the best receiver in franchise history? There’s never been a Hall of Fame wide receiver who played a significant portion of his career for the Titans either in Tennessee, or in their previous incarnation as the Houston Oilers. But it’s hard to call Brown, who had 2,995 receiving yards in three seasons, the best receiver in franchise history.

That title would perhaps go to Ernest Givens, the all-time franchise leader with 7,935 receiving yards, or to Charley Hennigan, who twice led the American Football League in receiving yards, or to Derrick Mason, who had four 1,000-yard receiving seasons as a Titan. Brown’s three years in Tennessee don’t put him in that class.