Bears announce six Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellows

Getty Images

The Bears announced the six college coaches who will join Matt Eberflus’ staff for minicamp and training camp as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

“We are eager to work together to reach a common goal and are looking forward to learning from each other,” Eberflus said in a statement. “I am confident that these six bright coaches will be great assets to our team, and I’m excited to see them grow and develop over the course of training camp.”

The goal of the program is to give minority or female coaches opportunities to observe, participate and gain experience with NFL clubs.

The six coaches joining the Bears are Roosevelt Williams (Hardin-Simmons), Dominic Anderson (Fayetteville State), Na’Shan Goddard (South Carolina State), Kefense Hynson (Oregon State), Ken Merchant (Pace University) and Milton Patterson (Florida A&M).

Williams is a former player for the Bears, with the team drafting him in the third round in 2002. He spent one season with the team, appearing in 13 games with two starts and recording 20 tackles, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries as a rookie. He played with the Browns in 2003.