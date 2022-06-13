Bears sign Mike Pennel, release Jeremiah Attaochu

Getty Images

The Bears have signed nose tackle Mike Pennel, the team announced Monday.

They released linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu in a corresponding move. His departure saves $1.65 million in cap space.

The Bears signed Pennel last June, but they placed him on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury in training camp before reaching an injury settlement to make him a free agent. Pennel landed with the Falcons in October and played 10 games.

Pennel, 31, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo in 2012, signing with the Packers.

Pennel played three seasons with the Packers, two with the Jets and two with the Chiefs before spending last season in Atlanta. In eight NFL seasons, he has appeared in 101 games with 16 starts.

He has 176 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

Attaochu, 29, played five games for the Bears last season and made two tackles. He saw action in 129 defensive snaps and 25 on special teams.