Bill Belichick, future professional lacrosse coach?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 13, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

When Bill Belichick says or does something to suggest that he’s perturbed by questions posed during his various press conference, I often say that, if he doesn’t want to deal with the media covering pro football, he should go coach lacrosse. And be paid accordingly.

Maybe he will.

In an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Professional Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil said Belichick is interested in coaching in the PLL when he’s finished coaching the Patriots. And Rabil was not joking about it.

It would be an amazing career turn for Belichick, seen lurking in the attached photo from a Birmingham Detroit Country Day lacrosse practice in the 1970s. That said, Belichick doesn’t seem to be interested in stepping away from the Patriots, and the money he’s paid to coach the team.

Some think that Belichick, when he’s done coaching the Patriots, will take an executive role (possibly with equity) with an NFL team. But can a coach ever stop coaching? Consider this line from Rabil.

“When I first met him, he came to a [Johns] Hopkins practice,” Rabil said. “He stepped into the locker room and was mutherfucking us up and down around like our stick work and six-on-six possession. . . . He just commands a room.”

He definitely commands a room. He definitely loves lacrosse. He definitely doesn’t need the money. It definitely would be amazing if Belichick trades football for lacrosse. And it definitely would do plenty to elevate lacrosse from the status of fringe curiosity to mainstream American sport.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Bill Belichick, future professional lacrosse coach?

  1. His defense against the Bills looked like they thought they were playing lacrosse

  3. Nah, Belichick will spend his retirement years asking himself where he went wrong with Brady. The team could have won two more super bowls with him.

  4. I envisioned him going back to Annapolis High but this wouldn’t be far off to coach another great sport like lacrosse.

    If he likes lacrosse so much, I am surprised he doesn’t like hockey more.

  6. BB will be around 4 or 5 more seasons. He needs 39 wins to top the Late Great Don Shula’s 328 All Time Win record.

  7. If he can find the Brady of lacrosse to have and to coach I believe his future is bight.

  9. It would be interesting. John Cooper never played NHL hockey but has two consecutive Stanley Cups as a head coach. But he did play junior hockey but excelled at box lacrosse and there are similarities. Belichick involved with lacrosse? Not a big stretch to see it happen. Whether you want to admit it or not because of his current job, he has both the tactical and strategic vision.

  10. BUT lacrosse is a very honorable sport built on the tradition of “honor the game”, there isn’t room for someone who might possibly skirt the rules.. just saying.

  11. A lot depends on what happens with his son, who is clearly the coach-in-waiting we used to think Josh McDaniels was. If the son gets the HC job with the Patriots, look for Bill to become GM or president of the team. He could still coach lacrosse on the side, which is a summer league I think.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.