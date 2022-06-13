Buccaneers promote Mike Biehl, Rob McCartney to directors of player personnel

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced several promotions to their football operations staff. The moves included the promotions of Mike Biehl and Rob McCartney to directors of player personnel.

Biehl is entering his ninth season with Tampa Bay, having previously served as the team’s director of college scouting. He had been responsible for coordinating and compiling evaluations of all draft-eligible players, while overseeing the entire college scouting staff.

Biehl came to the Buccaneers with 16 seasons of NFL experience, including 13 seasons with the Chargers (2001-13). Biehl worked as the club’s assistant director of college scouting for six seasons (2008-13), after being promoted from college scout (2001-07), where he scouted the Midwest region of the country.

Biehl also spent three seasons (1998-2000) working in the Bills’ personnel department.

McCartney is entering his 11th season with the Bucs. He spent the past six seasons as director of pro scouting after being elevated from pro scouting coordinator, a title he held for one season.

McCartney arrived in Tampa Bay after working as a player personnel intern for the Steelers from 2009-10 and as a summer intern in the player personnel department from 2006-08.

The Bucs other promotions were:

Jackie Davidson – Senior Director of Football Research

Spencer Dille – Senior Director of Football Technology

Tony Hardie – National Scout

Shannon Hogue – Scouting Analyst

Byron Kiefer – Assistant Director of College Scouting

Brian McLaughlin – College Scout

Antwon Murray – National Scout

Cesar Rivera – College Scout

Peighton Roth – Scouting Coordinator

Zach Smith – NFS Scout

The Bucs also announced the hirings of:

Emmett Clifford – Scouting Assistant

Mark Ellenz – College Scout

Korey Finnie – Scouting Assistant