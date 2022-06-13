Carlos Dunlap visiting Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers may be adding a veteran pass rusher to the roster before the end of their offseason program this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Carlos Dunlap is visiting the team on Monday. Darin Gantt of the team’s website adds that the visit will include a physical.

Dunlap spent the first 10 years of his career with the Bengals before being traded to the Seahawks in the middle of his 11th season. He re-signed with the Seahawks last year and recorded 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 17 games for the NFC West club.

The Panthers saw Haason Reddick leave as a free agent to play on the edge of the Eagles defense and they have Brian Burns back for his fourth season. Dunlap would give them further depth if Monday’s visit results in a contract.