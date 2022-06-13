Cowboys will use Tony Pollard more extensively in 2022

Getty Images

Many believe that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is currently a better overall weapon than running back Ezekiel Elliott. This year, the Cowboys plan to showcase Pollard more extensively.

As explained by Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Pollard will be getting a larger role this year, with his workload including time in the backfield and reps from the slot.

“I’m open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities,” Pollard said, via Hill. “If I have to line up in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I’m ready to do it. . . . You have to make a guy or two miss and I’m off to the races.”

Pollard is younger and fresher than Elliott, who is on the roster with an eight-figure salary primarily if not exclusively because his 2019 contract extension resulted in his 2022 salary becoming fully guaranteed in 2021.

Hill notes that Pollard began his career at Memphis as a receiver, before moving to running back. Now, he’s back at receiver, along with running back.

“It’s definitely coming back to me now,” Pollard said. “I’m more comfortable.”

The situation will make the Cowboys more comfortable on offense in 2022. Things will get uncomfortable in 2023, however. That’s when they’ll likely move on from Elliott while also hoping to get Pollard re-signed — but not to the kind of contract that the Cowboys will be able to easily escape.