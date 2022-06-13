Daniel Ekuale suspended two games

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale the first two games of the 2022 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. It is unclear the reason.

Ekuale signed a futures contract with the Patriots in January after playing in seven regular-season games and New England’s playoff loss to the Bills last season.

He made five tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hits last season.

Ekuale entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2018, signing with the Browns. He spent much of his rookie season on Cleveland’s practice squad before making the 53-player roster in 2019.

Ekuale played for the Jaguars in 2020. When Jacksonville cut him out of the preseason last summer, Ekuale signed with the Patriots’ practice squad.

He has 22 tackles, three sacks and three quarterback hits in 23 games with five starts.