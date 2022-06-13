David Johnson visiting Saints

Getty Images

The Saints are spending some time with a possible addition to their backfield on Monday.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports the team is hosting David Johnson on a visit. The veteran free agent spent the last two seasons with the Texans after being sent to Houston by the Cardinals as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

Johnson ran for 1,239 yards, caught 80 passes for 879 yards, and scored 20 touchdowns for Arizona in his second season, but suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 1 of the 2017 season. He returned to pick up 1,386 yards from scrimmage in 2018 before a poor 2019 season and middling production during his two years with the Texans.

Alvin Kamara is the lead back for the Saints. Mark Ingram, Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington, and Devine Ozigbo are also on the roster.