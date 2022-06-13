Derek Wolfe undergoes second hip surgery, wants to “live a normal life”

Getty Images

Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who missed all of last season with injuries, underwent this second hip surgery this year.

Wolfe, 32, posted on social media Monday post-surgery.

“Hey, guys, fresh out of my second hip surgery this year,” Wolfe said. “Feeling pretty good, pretty drugged up. But, yeah, we’re going to get a full recovery here and try to live a normal life.”

He underwent his initial hip surgery in January.

Wolfe had returned to practice once in November after being designated to return from injured reserve with back and hip injuries.

He has $2 million in a fully guaranteed base salary for 2022 and is scheduled to count $3.8 million against the cap. Wolfe is under contract through 2023.

Wolfe has played 10 seasons and has 350 tackles and 34 sacks in his career.