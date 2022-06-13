Jakobi Meyers signs tender with Patriots

Getty Images

Patriots’ wide receiver Jakobi Meyers wants a long-term contract in New England, but for now he’s signing a one-year deal.

Meyers signed his one-year tender offer, his agents told Adam Schefter.

It’s a one-year, $3.986 million contract that the Patriots offered Meyers to keep him when he became a restricted free agent in March. Another team could have signed Meyers to a contract, but the Patriots could have matched it, and if the Patriots hadn’t, that team would have had to send New England a second-round draft pick.

After signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Meyers has steadily increased his role in the offense, and last year he led the team with 83 catches and 866 yards.

The Patriots and Meyers can continue to negotiate a long-term extension. If he doesn’t sign a new deal, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent after this season.