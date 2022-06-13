Jerick McKinnon returns to Chiefs

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 13, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship - Bengals at Chiefs
Getty Images

Jerick McKinnon is returning to Kansas City.

McKinnon has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

A 2014 third-round draft pick of the Vikings, McKinnon spent four years as Minnesota’s No. 2 running back, and that led San Francisco to sign him to a four-year, $30 million contract in 2018. That proved to be a major mistake, with McKinnon struggling to stay healthy and totaling just 81 carries for 319 yards before getting released after three seasons.

Last year McKinnon signed with the Chiefs and carried 12 times for 62 yards, while also catching 13 passes for 107 yards. This year the Chiefs will see if McKinnon can make the roster and perhaps make a bigger contribution.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Jerick McKinnon returns to Chiefs

  1. He was a surprise by the end of the season and I’m surprised he’s still available.. despite limited carries, 5 yards a carry seems to indicate he could be pretty good. With Clyde needing to prove his health/durability, it’s a good signing either way.

  3. He was a really good #2 in Minnesota. Am I mistaking or did he look pretty good on the playoffs?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.