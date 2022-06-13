Jerick McKinnon returns to Chiefs

Getty Images

Jerick McKinnon is returning to Kansas City.

McKinnon has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

A 2014 third-round draft pick of the Vikings, McKinnon spent four years as Minnesota’s No. 2 running back, and that led San Francisco to sign him to a four-year, $30 million contract in 2018. That proved to be a major mistake, with McKinnon struggling to stay healthy and totaling just 81 carries for 319 yards before getting released after three seasons.

Last year McKinnon signed with the Chiefs and carried 12 times for 62 yards, while also catching 13 passes for 107 yards. This year the Chiefs will see if McKinnon can make the roster and perhaps make a bigger contribution.