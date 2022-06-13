JuJu Smith-Schuster could see himself back in Pittsburgh some day

Getty Images

After five seasons with the Steelers, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Chiefs this offseason. But he’s not ready to say he’s done playing in Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster made an appearance in Pittsburgh and said that he loved his time there and might return before his career is over.

“I could see myself back here. Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me,” Smith-Schuster said, via KTKA.

Smith-Schuster signed autographs and took pictures with fans at a charity fundraiser and said he wanted the fans to know how much he appreciated them.

“It was just very important. It was huge to come back,” Smith-Schuster said. “I spent five years here, to come back to the city where I started my career. When you sign and go to a new team, you move so fast, that I literally picked up all my stuff and moved. I didn’t have time to say bye to the fans. What we’re doing today is really cool.”

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, so he’ll be a free agent in nine months, free to sign anywhere. Perhaps in Pittsburgh.