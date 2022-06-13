Kyler Murray reports for minicamp

Getty Images

Things appear to have settled down between quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, with Murray attending some of the team’s voluntary OTA practices in the last few weeks.

That will continue this week, as Murray is present to take his physical for the club’s mandatory minicamp on Monday, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

With Murray previously attending OTAs, he was expected to attend minicamp.

Murray is still seeking a new contract and reports have indicated that he is unlikely to play the 2022 season on his current deal.

But General Manager Steve Keim also said late last month that he thinks the team will be able to reach an agreement with Murray this summer.

It became clear that Murray was seeking a new deal from the Cardinals early on in the offseason. But with Murray continuing to participate in team activities, it seems like the situation will be resolved sooner than later.