Lamar Jackson reports for Ravens minicamp

Last week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he was expecting quarterback Lamar Jackson to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp.

That now indeed appears to be the case.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a video to his Instagram story saying, “Y’all won’t believe who I’m with,” before moving the camera to show his arm around Jackson at the Ravens’ facility.

Jackson did not attend the voluntary portion of the Ravens’ offseason program. But last week Harbaugh said he was sure Jackson was working hard while away from the facility.

The team and quarterback are still involved in a unique situation, with the Ravens ostensibly willing to give Jackson a contract extension. But Jackson, the league’s 2019 MVP who serves as his own agent, has not yet engaged the club in meaningful contract talks.

Jackson threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season and rushed for 767 yards with two touchdowns in 12 games.