Mac Jones’ deep passing showing improvement in Patriots’ offseason practices

Although Patriots quarterback Mac Jones exceeded expectations as a rookie last season, his deep passing left something to be desired: Jones wasn’t particularly accurate throwing downfield, and that was a limitation for the Patriots’ offense.

So it qualifies as good news out of the Patriots’ offseason practice that Jones is showing improvement in the deep passing game, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“We want to be able to do whatever we want to do at any given time, whether that’s a run, pass, play-action — short, medium, or long. We’re trying to be able to have a little bit of variety,” Jones said.

The Patriots’ offense will be different this season, with longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels having left to become head coach of the Raiders, and still no word out of New England about who will function as the offensive coordinator. If Jones can consistently hit passes downfield in 2022 in a way he was unable to do in 2021, that will lead to significant improvement in the offense, no matter who is calling the plays.