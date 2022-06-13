Matt Eberflus: David Montgomery’s going to fit right into our offense

Getty Images

Bears running back David Montgomery said in April that his focus has been on the field rather than on the fact that he’s in the final year of his rookie contract and the work he’s done over the offseason has made a fan of head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus likes players who have a strong motor and play mean, which are both traits that he’s seen from the running back since being hired by the Bears earlier this year.

“Talk about motor and mean, yeah, he is that guy,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “Serious, a pro, worker — he’s going to be exciting to work with, and he’s going to fit right in. He’s the kind of guy who just says, ‘Hey, watch me go. I’m not going to say a whole bunch of things, but just watch me do my job.'”

Eberflus also complimented Montgomery’s ability to contribute in the passing game, so it seems the running back will be in line for a lot of work this season. If that goes well, contractual matters will likely take care of themselves.