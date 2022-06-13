Packers receiver Allen Lazard signs RFA tender, putting him under contract for 2022

Getty Images

The Green Bay receiving corps is undergoing plenty of change. One thing will remain the same.

Receiver Allen Lazard is back under contract. Per a league source, Lazard has signed his one-year tender offer with the team.

He’ll make $3.986 million for 2022. By waiting until today to sign, he avoided the offseason program and last week’s mandatory minicamp. By signing today, he avoided the possibility of the ultra-hardball move that would have slashed his salary to only 10 percent more than his 2021 salary.

It was, ultimately, the different between $3.986 million and $935,000. So it was a no brainer to sign it.

Lazard enters a contract year. Some believe he’s destined to join the Broncos as a free agent in 2023. That’s where he’d reunite with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

For now, Lazard could be the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay, especially with Davante Adams gone. Lazard joins Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, rookie Christian Watson, and Amari Rodgers as the most prominent names on the Green Bay depth chart.