Rams COO Kevin Demoff “optimistic” about Odell Beckham’s return

The Rams remain optimistic they will re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

COO Kevin Demoff is the latest to weigh in on Beckham.

“If we didn’t have a salary cap, we could’ve signed Odell months ago and would’ve loved to,” Demoff told Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com on Monday. “Is it a multi-year deal? Is it a one-year deal? All kinds of variables that come into Odell.

“The one variable that hasn’t changed is how much we love him and want him to be there. I think he’s expressed, over social, his desire to be here. Am I optimistic we can get a deal done over time? Yes.”

The Rams have no timeline on when they might complete a deal, but Demoff said the sides have an “open dialogue.”

Beckham continues to rehab the ACL he tore in his left knee during Super Bowl LVI, requiring surgery Feb. 22. He is hoping for a quicker return than the first time he tore the same ACL, taking 11 months to come back after the Oct. 25, 2020, injury.

“With Odell, I think, given the rehab (and) the timeline of coming back probably mid-to-later in the year, I just think that the sense of urgency both from his side and probably from our side — and maybe other teams — is not right there, for him,” Demoff said.

Despite the moves the Rams have made at the position, the team has made it clear it wants Beckham back. Coach Sean McVay reiterated last week the Rams “would love” to see Beckham re-sign.

Beckham signed with the Rams last November and caught 27 passes for 305 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season for Los Angeles and added 23 receptions for 339 yards with three scores in the postseason.

“We would love to have him back,” Demoff said. “We would welcome him back with open arms tomorrow — even after he crashed Sean’s wedding, which was enjoyable and great to see him there. . . . If you crash the head coach’s wedding, and he’s still willing to re-sign you, it’s a good sign.”

The Rams have Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell, among others, as options at the position.