Ravens sign Jordan Stout

The Ravens made Jordan Stout the first punter drafted this year and he now has finished up negotiations on a contract.

The team announced that Stout, who was a fourth-round pick, has signed a four-year deal with the team. The team has now signed eight of their 11 draft picks from this April.

Stout was the 130th overall pick this year and was followed a few picks later by Jake Camarda, who recently signed his first NFL deal with the Buccaneers. He’s set to replace Sam Koch, who retired this offseason after 16 years in Baltimore.

Stout averaged 44.5 yards per kick at Penn State and also handled the placekicking duties for the Nittany Lions last season. As long as Justin Tucker remains healthy and on the roster, he won’t need to do double duty as a professional.