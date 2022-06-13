Report: Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons attending Titans’ mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and running back Derrick Henry are among several players who have skipped the Titans’ voluntary offseason program. Simmons and Henry, though, are back in the team’s practice facility for this week’s mandatory minicamp, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

Simmons has posted workout videos this offesason, and he attended Von Miller‘s pass-rushing summit in Las Vegas last week.

Simmons plans to play at a lighter weight this season — around 295 pounds — per Davenport. The Titans listed Simmons at 305 last season.

Simmons is eligible for a contract extension after making 135 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits and 19 tackles for loss in three seasons. The 19th overall choice in 2019 is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and made second-team All-Pro last season.

The Titans exercised his fifth-year option, locking him in for 2023 at $10.7 million, which is fully guaranteed. But he surely wants a long-term deal, and the Titans have expressed interest in getting that done.

The Titans are open to an extension for Henry, who has two years left on his current deal. He is scheduled to make $12 million in base salary and count $15 million against the cap in 2022.

His $12.5 million per year average ranks only fifth.

Henry was leading the league in rushing when he injured his foot in a Week 8 game against the Colts. He returned for the playoff game against the Bengals but had only 62 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

He led the league in rushing in 2019 and 2020.