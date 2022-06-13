Report: Trey Lance staying for more practice after 49ers called off remaining offseason work

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2022, 12:14 PM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan cut the team’s mandatory minicamp by one day last week and excused the team’s players until training camp, but one key member of the club is reportedly sticking around this week.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that Lance will be at the team’s facility to get in some more work before taking a break ahead of camp. The work will continue Lance’s process of preparing to be the team’s starter in his second season.

Lance won’t be the only player at the facility. The team’s 2022 draft class and a handful of other players are also expected to be in attendance this week.

One of those players will not be wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who took part in limited work at minicamp while still pushing for a new contract. Getting Lance and Samuel on the same page will be a key part of the training camp checklist for the 49ers.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Trey Lance staying for more practice after 49ers called off remaining offseason work

  1. Trey Lance is just a guy and Deebo doesn’t want to be in SF anymore. They still have some pieces but it sure seems like this is falling apart before it even got put together.

  2. Is this one of those “first guy in the facility / last guy to leave” type stories, or is this one of those “the guy we traded up for isn’t getting the system and needs to put in extra time” stories?

    Which way will the media and fans spin it?

    We all await the outcome with bated breath.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.