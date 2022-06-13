Report: Two more lawsuits to be filed against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The bad news still is not subsiding for Deshaun Watson.

KPRC 2 in Houston reports that two more lawsuits will be filed against the Browns quarterback. Watson currently faces 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The report doesn’t say whether the two new plaintiffs will be represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. He currently represents all 24 of the women who have sued Watson.

If the report is true, the extra lawsuits underscore the fact that new information can surface at any time. It makes it more difficult for the NFL to make a final decision on a potential suspension, and it makes paid leave until all cases are filed and resolved arguably even more appropriate.

The Commissioner took paid leave off the table in late March. Recent developments arguably should prompt the league to revisit that decision. The league declined comment last week in response to two different inquiries aimed at determining whether the circumstances had changed regarding the possibility of Watson being placed on the Commissioner Exempt list.