Texans promote Ronnie McGill to director of player personnel

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT
The Texans have promoted Ronnie McGill to director of player personnel, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

He replaces Matt Bazirgan, who joined the Bills as a senior personnel executive earlier this offseason.

McGill followed General Manager Nick Caserio from the Patriots, taking a job in Houston as a pro scout. McGill previously was with the Patriots as a scout, including for three Super Bowl championship teams.

He began his NFL career as a seasonal intern for the Titans’ scouting department in 2009.

The Texans recently hired D.J. Debick as their assistant director of college scouting, per Wilson. Debick previously worked for the Patriots as a midwest area scout.

Debick, like Caserio, is a fellow John Carroll University football alum.

Debick joined the Patriots in 2016 as a scouting assistant and earned a promotion to area scout in 2018.

