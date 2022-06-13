Tyreek Hill’s accuracy comments put even more pressure on Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

On Friday night, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill debuted the first episode of his new podcast, It Needed To Be Said. As to some of the things that were said, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa surely wondered, “Why did he have to say that?”

Hill was asked to compare Tua to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (Can we please stop asking receivers to compare quarterbacks who are among the all-time greats to quarterbacks who, you know, aren’t?) Hill went a little too far in his assessment of Tua, calling him more accurate than Mahomes. Even though Hill has never played in a single game with Tua.

It serves only to put more pressure on Tua for 2022. Already, the Dolphins have carved away any and all excuses that Tua may have for any failure to play at a high level in the coming season. Now, Hill has raised the bar even higher, given media and fans a clear reason to compare the accuracy of Mahomes and Tagovailoa.

Tua has done nothing in two seasons as an NFL quarterback to deserve to even be in the conversation with Mahomes. It’s like comparing Derek Anderson based on his 2007 season to Peyton Manning or Tom Brady. But Hill, at the urging of co-host Julius Collins (who did a nice job of cajoling Hill into taking shots while immediately saying “we’re not taking any shots here”), wrote a check that Tua will have to now honor with his play in 2022.

It’s far better for Tua to have actual or perceived “haters” doubting him. Then, he can try to prove them wrong. Now, he’ll have to prove Hill right. And if Tua doesn’t, a future episode of It Needed To Be Said will include Hill talking about how Miami’s next quarterback (whoever it may be) is more accurate than Mahomes, too.