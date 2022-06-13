Tyrie Cleveland tweets his MRI “came back good”

Getty Images

Broncos receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the practice field, but he tweeted good news Monday night.

“I’m okay everyone! MRI came back good. I appreciate y’all,” Cleveland wrote.

Mike Klis of 9News reports Cleveland does not have an injury to his Achilles, as was feared, but to his ankle.

Cleveland went down on the final play of the first minicamp practice.

The Broncos made Cleveland a 2020 seventh-round choice, and he’s played 17 games in two seasons. He caught six passes for 63 yards as a rookie and has seen most of his time on special teams in his career, playing 101 offensive snaps and 216 on special teams.