Vikings sign Andre Mintze

Getty Images

The Vikings signed free agent Andre Mintze on Monday, the team announced. The outside linebacker spent last season with the Broncos.

He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2021. Mintze played six games last season, seeing action on 64 defensive snaps and 69 on special teams.

Mintze went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Oct. 18 and was designated to return Dec. 22 before a brief stay on the COVID list.

He returned to the lineup Jan. 2 but did not play in Week 18.

Mintze has four tackles in his career.