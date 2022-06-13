Wil Lutz announces he’s been medically cleared

Getty Images

The Saints had a hard time replacing Wil Lutz in 2021, going through several kickers as Lutz missed the entire season following core muscle surgery.

But now they will definitely have him back for 2022.

Lutz announced on Instagram on Monday that he’s been medically cleared to return.

“After 11 months and multiple surgeries and setbacks….I’ve officially been cleared!!” Lutz posted. “No words can explain how hard these 11 months have been mentally and physically, but it’s added a whole new perspective and motivation [to] get back to the top. A lot of work ahead, but I can’t wait [to] be back on the field helping this team win games!!”

Before last year, Lutz had not missed a game since signing with the Saints at the beginning of the 2016 season. In 2020, Lutz connected on 23-of-28 field goals and 57-of-58 extra points.

He has hit 86.6 percent of his career field goals and 97.3 percent of his extra points, and sent 66.4 percent of his career kickoffs for touchbacks. That rate was 75.5 percent in 2020.

The Saints currently also have undrafted rookie John Parker Romo on their roster at kicker.