Bengals get Cordell Volson under contract, completing their draft class signings

Getty Images

The Bengals drafted six players. They now have signed all six draft picks.

Offensive lineman Cordell Volson, the team’s fourth-round draft selection, became the final rookie to sign his four-year deal.

Volson, a two-time team captain at North Dakota State University, played in a school-record 65 career games for the Bison. He made 41 consecutive starts over his final three seasons.

Volson was part of four FCS national championships and five conference titles at North Dakota State, and he twice was named to the Associated Press FCS All-America first team.

First-round safety Daxton Hill, second-round safety Cam Taylor-Britt, third-round defensive tackle Zachary Carter, fifth-round safety Tycen Anderson and seventh-round defensive end Jeffrey Gunter all signed their four-year deals last month.