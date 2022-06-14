Bills co-owner Kim Pegula undergoing treatment for “unexpected health issues”

Getty Images

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is currently getting treatment for an unspecified health problem, the Pegula family said in a statement.

“Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues,” the family’s statement said. “We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

No further information was given about the nature of the health issues or where her treatment is taking place.

Pegula and her husband Terry Pegula own the Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and other sports and entertainment properties in Upstate New York. Kim Pegula was active in the recent negotiations that resulted in a deal for a new stadium that will keep the Bills in Orchard Park, New York.