Bruce Smith: Tony Boselli’s Hall of Fame campaign undermined the integrity of the Hall

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 14, 2022, 10:28 AM EDT
Jaguars V Bills
Getty Images

Former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and another Hall of Famer doesn’t seem too happy about that.

Bruce Smith, the Bills great who is the only player in NFL history with 200 sacks, wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram that he doesn’t consider Boselli among the most accomplished left tackles in NFL history, and also took issue with the focus of Boselli’s Hall of Fame campaign on a particularly good playoff game that Boselli had against Smith.

“A large part of the campaign to promote Tony Boselli into the Hall of Fame seems to hyper focus on a single successful performance he had against me in a 1996 playoff game,” Smith wrote. “On the one hand, I’m quite flattered to be considered the gold standard by which another player’s game can be measured to determine his qualification into the HOF. But on a more serious level, I and other HOFers believe it sets a horrible precedent to negatively zero in on a standing member of the Hall’s play in order to validate the candidacy of a nominee.

“The HOF is an exclusive fraternity that follows a tacit code of conduct which fosters respect and brotherhood between its members. Given the opportunity, any Hall of Famer could use his credentials to boast about his dominance over another member, but such behavior is deemed inappropriate because of the friction and discord it could create within the group. Maintaining harmony and goodwill in the HOF is paramount, and it is precisely why player campaigns have historically been presented respectfully and thoughtfully, allowing the candidate’s stats and complete body of work to speak resoundingly for itself.

“Resorting to underhanded tactics, like targeting a HOFer and hyping a one game matchup to bolster a nominee’s merit as some of Tony’s supporters have done, undermines the integrity of the Hall’s election process. It also invites otherwise unnecessary commentary and scrutiny around that candidate’s worthiness of becoming a member of the HOF. Since Tony’s advocates have slid headlong down this slippery slope and dragged me unwillingly along, I have a few thoughts to share.

“Tony was a formidable opponent during his brief career, but I find it difficult to compare the totality of his body of work with those of the NFL’s greatest left tackles. With the exception of the legendary Anthony Munoz; Jonathan Ogden, Willie Roaf, and Walter Jones all protected the blind side of the quarterback for 12 seasons or more. In Jacksonville, Leon Searcy bore the arduous task of protecting Mark Brunell’s blindside, while Tony benefited from protecting the extremely talented, mobile left handed quarterback.

“During my nineteen years in the NFL several outstanding LTs, such as Bruce Armstrong, Richmond Webb and Will Wilford, all had stellar games against me. Perhaps they too would be wise to build HOF campaigns highlighting that fact.”

Every year scores of Hall of Famers attend the induction ceremony to welcome the new class. Smith doesn’t sound enthused about welcoming Boselli to the fraternity.

18 responses to “Bruce Smith: Tony Boselli’s Hall of Fame campaign undermined the integrity of the Hall

  2. Tony Boselli was one of the greatest OT’s of my era. It’s an absolute shame that his career was cut short due to injuries.

    I’ve never been a fan of placing a guy that was great for a short period, but if you can induct guys like Terrell Davis that played for seven seasons and only reached 1,000 yards four times and 2,000 yards once, while the RB’s that followed in his footsteps also had great results (due to a great blocking scheme) then certainly you can put Boselli into the Hall as well.

    Bruce Smith is just mad because Boselli is one of the few OT’s that could shut him down.

  4. I’ll tell you what – agree or disagree, we should all be impressed by the nature of Smith’s argument. It’s very well laid out, and without going overboard. And the logic is solid too!

  7. I agree with Smith on the brief body of work and HOF standards. I still do not believe that Terrell Davis belongs in the hall for his body of work and years as compared to many shut out.

  8. Bruuuuuuuuuuce !!!!

    As part of his induction speech Boselli should apologize to Smith.

  9. I am not, and have never been, impressed by Bruce Smith.
    IMO he should not be in the Pro Football HoF.

  10. I’ve never been a fan of placing a guy that was great for a short period, but if you can induct guys like Terrell Davis that played for seven seasons and only reached 1,000 yards four times and 2,000 yards once, while the RB’s that followed in his footsteps also had great results (due to a great blocking scheme) then certainly you can put Boselli into the Hall as well.
    ==========

    For 3 years, Davis was arguably the best back in football.. while Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith and Marshall Faulk were on the field.

    Yes, the Shanahan scheme has stood the test of time. But no back has come close to what Davis did 1996-1998. Few backs in history stack up to that run.

  11. I agree. He’s like Darrell Revis whose status seemed to overrate his actual play and/or longevity of play.

    Bruce Armstrong was an outstanding OT on a bad Pats team in the late 80s/early 90s.

    I have no idea how Boselli or some of these other good, but not great players get in, while longstanding, impactful players like Ken Riley or Cliff Branch sit there for decades waiting to get in, or worse, already passed away before getting recognition.

  12. As good as he was, Boselli lacked the career longevity of other great OTs in the Hall, so that has to count as a strike against him. The fact that he chose to highlight one game to promote his candidacy makes his short career resume even more obvious. A very good, but not great — and not HOF worthy — Left Tackle.

  13. While mentioning all those other greats in his argument , there IS an elephant in the room that may have swayed his opinion.

  14. I agree that the tactics were worthy of calling out. We do not want to see it used in the future. But Tony Boselli is the only player in history to be the #1 overall pick in the NFL draft twice, once out of college and a second in expansion draft. For whatever comparisons Smith wants to make, Boselli was universally regarded as a gold standard LT while he was playing.

  15. “guys like Terrell Davis ” induction into the Hall of Fame is why the NFL HOF is becoming the “Hall of Very Good”

  16. Smith is right … After playing well against him, Boselli got handled by Willie McGinest in the AFC Championship game. Does that make McGinest a HOF player ?

  17. Coming from the guy who averaged 6 sacks over his last three years just to break the sack record?

  18. “was a formidable opponent during his brief career”

    Didnt know Bruce was so articulate.

