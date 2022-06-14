Chargers sign JT Woods to wrap up draft class

Getty Images

The Chargers have their entire 2022 draft class under contract.

Third-round safety JT Woods was the only unsigned player heading into the week and Monday’s NFL transaction report showed that he’s agreed to his four-year pact with the team.

Woods was a four-year contributor and two-year starter at Baylor before getting picked by the Chargers. He tied for the FBS lead with six interceptions during the 2021 season and also recorded 57 tackles in his final season with the Bears.

Derwin James and Nasir Adderley return as the starting safeties for the AFC West club. Woods joins 2020 sixth-round pick Alohi Gilman and 2021 seventh-rounder Mark Webb as leading depth options.