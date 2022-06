Getty Images

The Chiefs waived center Darryl Williams on Tuesday.

Williams, 25, went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2021. The Chiefs signed him as a free agent, but he did not make the roster out of the preseason.

Kansas City later re-signed Williams to the practice squad, and he spent some time with the team.

Williams signed a futures contract earlier this year.

The Chiefs have veteran Austin Reiter behind starter Creed Humphrey.