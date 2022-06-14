Commanders sign Justin Hamilton, Willie Beavers

Getty Images

The Commanders opened a pair of roster spots on Monday and they filled them on Tuesday morning.

Defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and offensive tackle Willie Beavers have signed with the team ahead of the start of a three-day minicamp. Defensive back Will Allen and kicker Brian Johnson were waived on Monday.

Hamilton played in 19 games for the Cowboys over the last two seasons and recorded 20 tackles. He has also seen regular season action for the Chiefs and Eagles. He’ll likely see reps in place of Daron Payne, who is not expected to do team work during minicamp as he continues a push for a new contract.

Beavers was a 2016 fourth-round pick by the Vikings and played his only two regular season games during his rookie season. He has spent time with a number of teams since leaving Minnesota and was most recently cut loose by the Falcons.