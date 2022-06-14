Daron Payne: Contract talks between my coach, my agent and me

Getty Images

Word in April was that the Commanders did not plan to offer defensive lineman Daron Payne a contract extension this offseason and there’s been no sign of a change in their thinking over the last couple of months.

Payne didn’t offer any update when he spoke to reporters from the team’s minicamp on Tuesday. Payne was at OTA practices, but didn’t take part in any team drills and wasn’t commenting on where things stand.

“It’s between my coach, my agent and me,” Payne said, via Pete Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com.

The Commanders extended defensive tackle Jonathan Allen last year and have wide receiver Terry McLaurin in line for an extension this summer. They also have to deal with possible extensions for defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat, so drafting Phidarian Mathis in the second round in April might have been a sign that they’ll be content to move on without Payne in 2023.