Derrick Henry on new contract: If that’s what the future holds, that’d be great

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2022, 1:23 PM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Running back Derrick Henry reported to Titans mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping the voluntary phases of the offseason program and his press conference included discussion about his contract.

Henry signed a four-year deal before the 2020 season and is set to make base salaries of $12 million and $12.5 million over the next two seasons. There was a recent report that the Titans are open to extending that contract and Henry said he feels the same way when asked about it on Tuesday.

“It’s always good to get a promotion at your job. . . . I’m just trying to work through that. I’m currently still under contract. If that’s what the future holds, that’d be great,” Henry said, via Teresa Walker of Associated Press.

Henry missed the final nine regular season games last year with a foot injury and returned with a lackluster performance in the playoff loss to the Bengals. He told reporters his foot is fine and that the Bengals loss has served as fuel as he’s worked to get ready for a year that could include news of a new contract in Nashville.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Derrick Henry on new contract: If that’s what the future holds, that’d be great

  1. He should front load that extension as heavy as he can, because he is nearing the end of his domination time, and once the team realizes it they will dump him asap.

  3. Love his perspective! He has $24.5 million coming over the next 2 years and he’s not stressing it one way or the other! Nothing to see here!

  4. The Titans are on the decline.
    He got paid, and voluntary signed his contract, and is getting old for a RB.
    I’d decline to renegotiate his deal if I was the GM

  6. Pay the King. He’s the most dominating player in football who is healthy again. He’s got plenty of tread on those big tires AND he’s angry. An angry King is a difficult beast to tackle.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.