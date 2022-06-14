Derrick Henry on new contract: If that’s what the future holds, that’d be great

Getty Images

Running back Derrick Henry reported to Titans mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping the voluntary phases of the offseason program and his press conference included discussion about his contract.

Henry signed a four-year deal before the 2020 season and is set to make base salaries of $12 million and $12.5 million over the next two seasons. There was a recent report that the Titans are open to extending that contract and Henry said he feels the same way when asked about it on Tuesday.

“It’s always good to get a promotion at your job. . . . I’m just trying to work through that. I’m currently still under contract. If that’s what the future holds, that’d be great,” Henry said, via Teresa Walker of Associated Press.

Henry missed the final nine regular season games last year with a foot injury and returned with a lackluster performance in the playoff loss to the Bengals. He told reporters his foot is fine and that the Bengals loss has served as fuel as he’s worked to get ready for a year that could include news of a new contract in Nashville.