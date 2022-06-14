Derwin James not fully participating in offseason practices after labrum surgery

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James has not been able to do everything on the practice field this offseason as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Coach Brandon Staley revealed today that James had labrum surgery after the season and that the team is holding him out of some drills to keep him healthy.

James suffered a separated shoulder early in the season but continued to play through it, and the Chargers do not seem overly concerned about the injury.

The Chargers’ first-round pick in 2018, James is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. When healthy James is one of the top safeties in the NFL, but he missed most of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season with injuries.