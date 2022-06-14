Deshaun Watson: “I just want to clear my name”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns OTAs
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson last met with reporters on his first day in the building. This week, during the team’s mandatory minicamp, Watson conducted another press conference.

He took questions or roughly 10 minutes. Among other things, he was asked whether he’s open to settling the 24 cases pending against him.

“I just want to clear my name,” Watson said, explaining that he wants to let the facts come out in a court of law. This means that, for now, he intends to keep fighting these cases. All of them. The 24 already filed. The two more to come. And any others that may eventually be filed.

The process will take time. None of the cases will go to trial until after March 1, 2023. And, without settlements, 26 trials will take a lot of time. The cases likely will linger into 2024. Depending on the final number of cases filed, the trials might not end until 2025.

Watson also was asked about the contention (not a report, but a contention) from one of the lawsuits that he offered $100,000 to each of the plaintiffs last year.

“There was a process that was going on back in November with another organization,” Watson said, without specifically addressing whether settlement offers were made to resolve the cases so that he could be traded to Miami. However, his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, already has said publicly that the Dolphins wanted the cases to be resolved before a trade would happen, and that an effort was made to do so.

Watson was asked whether he stands by his statement from March that he has “no regrets” about what happened.

“I think that question kind of triggered a lot of people,” Watson said, explaining that he was saying he never assaulted, disrespected, or harassed anyone. He acknowledged that he does regret the impact of the existence of the various cases has had on “many” people.

And what of the report from the New York Times that Watson received massages from at least 66 women in a 17-month period? Is that number accurate?

“I don’t think so,” Watson said, before deferring to his lawyers.

And now the waiting game continues. What will the NFL do? When will the NFL do it? It all remains to be seen.

  1. That ship has sailed, your name will go down in history as a s3x 0ffender bro.

  2. I don’t quite get what’s going on in Watson’s camp with all this, but he will never “clear his name”. And, as much as many want to use the Grand Jury decisions as some sort of exoneration, those decisions appear to be tainted by inaction by the DA’s office, not from lack of evidence.

  3. How can someone with so many resources be so out of touch with his behavior, reality and the resolution of these cases? Is it just an absence of gray matter?

  4. Despite what he, the league, and the Browns want, none of this is ending for Watson any time soon.

    Also, just a reminder that absolutely none of this is normal and reasonable behavior.

  5. He can’t clear his name, though. It’s past that point. He can disagree all he likes, but he did it. There’s no reasonable doubt at this point. He carefully arranged all of it and dozens of women experienced it as their boundaries being violated, being abused.

    He can pay all the settlements he wants, it will never clear his name. I don’t see any path back from this to being an NFL franchise QB.

  6. He’s practicing like he’s going to play this year. The Texans didn’t play him but could unless the league put him on the exempt list or he refused to play. Seems like putting him on the list is the only option at this point and if so for how long? Until all the cases are settled? And does being on the exempt list count toward any suspension? What a mess…

  8. Completely delusional. He made some bad decisions. Even if not every accusation is true the totality is damning. Amends is the first step toward redemption

  9. This guy has allegations from literally dozens of women– but to the NFL, Jack Del Rio is the problem. And they wonder why their stands are empty…

  11. Lol! Clear his name!?! I guess he can just produce a rambling 12 page document in his own defense.

  13. It is stupid that the legal process takes as long as it does. Let’s get it done with, however it goes.

  14. Going to be interesting under cross examination and many of these women who were “traumatized” are going to have to admit giving happy endings for pay before.

  15. Sounds like he’s willing to let things play out in order to clear his name. As an observer just not sure what that means. Seems like the more info that gets out, the worse it is for him and his team. Lets say he “wins” 28 out of an eventual 30 suits. Not sure what he wins – or what gets cleared.

  16. I’m sorry, but 3 dozen stories about him and his “ towels” that won’t stay in place will taint you for life.

    Either he’s completely innocent and he just happened to tick someone someone off bad enough to slander him this way, or he’s got a serious fetish thing going that he needs help for.

  17. Imagine 2 separate grand juries from 2 separate counties refusing to indict and people still want you to go to jail and be banned for life from your job. lol

  18. This dude is so beyond delusional. It reminds me of Darren Sharper. You can say innocent until proven guilty if there was a couple, but 26. This dude is a sexual predator without question and should be banned for life.

  19. Like everyone else, I have an opinion. However, I can’t convict the guy untill all the facts are revealed.

  21. When has a person has done so many bad things, it becomes Impossible to clear their name.

  22. KIR says:
    June 14, 2022 at 1:40 pm
    Going to be interesting under cross examination and many of these women who were “traumatized” are going to have to admit giving happy endings for pay before

    ———

    Exactly

  24. Winning in court will definitely clear his name… nobody thought OJ was guilty after he was acquitted, right?

  26. You should take a leave of absence and try to clear your name.

  27. Maybe the commanders should trade for Watson? It seems like he’d fit right in there…and if any problems arise within the commanders organization the NFL can just pressure Mark Davis to fire Josh McDaniels.

  28. There is no “clearing his name” at this point. Whatever comes out in court will only make him look worse. He should just bite the bullet and settle before more suits are filed. After that, get help.

  29. I watched the last half or so of this. It was brutal. He had his chance to leave and was asked something along the lines of “how have you changed since all this started?” He TURNED AROUND and said something completely mindless involving, among other things that were apropos of nothing, “my girlfriend and I went to a movie and we saw a big group of families and they bought us popcorn and invited us to a movie.” Completely clueless and lacking in self-awareness of himself….

  31. Paid or unpaid leave should not be on the table for D. Watson. To pretend that more Women getting involved now somehow makes things worse for Watson or that it validates what the other 24 Women claim is not close to true. When is anyone going to question the odds of 26 Women who all claim sexual misconduct or assault by one person in Watson all chose not to file a police report immediately following the alleged incidents of assault or misconduct? When will someone write how a Civil Suit either won or lost will not change his presumed innocence in the eye of the Law. Allegations alone with no proof and absent criminal charges with indictments this is just more of the same. He has every right to go do his job under being presumed innocent.

  32. I have empathy for his situation. No man wants to make a big mistake and have to face dire consequences. But that is the reality for any man. The optics that will never work in Watson’s favor are that he refuses to admit that mistreated a single person. He’s not even saying “I’m sorry IF I mistreated anyone.” He is brazen to the point of what some may consider sociopathic denial. Not saying he is, just saying it looks that way. When you add the face that he made a contract deal with the Browns to protect him from losing money from a suspension, it looks even worse. Why would you protect yourself if you didn’t do anything wrong?

  33. I’m still hung up on 2 very different points:

    1) “26 is too many. They can’t all be lying.”

    2) “26 is too many. They can’t all be telling the truth.”

    I guess that’s what trials are for.

  36. This guy talks like he is in a soap opera. This is real life dude. Get real.

