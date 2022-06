Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was not in attendance today when the team opened its mandatory minicamp, but there are no issues between Clark and the team.

The Chiefs announced that Clark has an excused absence.

Players who are not excused face a fine of almost $100,000 for missing minicamp, but players who are excused are not fined.

Clark, who has been with the Chiefs since 2019, agreed to a new two-year, $29 million contract in March.