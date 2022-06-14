Golden Tate trying his hand at baseball

Getty Images

Golden Tate spent 11 seasons as a wide receiver in the NFL, but was out of football last season and has shifted gears to another sport.

Tate has signed with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, which is in the Pacific Northwest and is typically made up of collegiate players. Tate played baseball in high school and early in his time at Notre Dame and he was drafted twice by major league teams before entering the NFL as a Seahawks second-round pick in 2010.

“I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league,” Tate said in statement. As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”

Former Titans quarterback Jake Locker and Bills safety Jordan Poyer both played in the WCL before entering the NFL, but Tate is the first former NFL player to join the circuit. He is expected to start in centerfield on Tuesday night.