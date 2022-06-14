Jaguars sign Wyatt Ray

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Practice
Jaguars linebacker Jordan Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury during the team’s offseason program and they moved to replace him on their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Wyatt Ray. Smith was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Ray was undrafted out of Boston College in 2019 and spent time with the Browns, Texans, Bills, and Jets before making his regular season debut with the Titans in 2020. He played in four regular season games and one playoff game for Tennessee and then moved on to the Bengals last year. He played 15 regular season games and one playoff game in Cincinnati.

Ray has 17 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble over the course of his career.

