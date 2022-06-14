Joe Burrow calls for common sense gun safety laws

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

At a time when Americans are deeply divided on most issues, the vast majority agree on the need for meaningful gun safety legislation and regulation.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, already one of the most popular players in the NFL, made a simple case on Tuesday for the kind of common sense restrictions that so many of us support.

“With everything that’s going on, if you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve got to at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody’s using,” Burrow told reporters. “I don’t think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You’ve got to be able to go through a rigorous process to buy something like that, I think. So hopefully the people who get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that one out.”

Hopefully they will, because they are elected to enact policies that reflect the will of the people, not the influence of the special interests. Some progress is being made. Much more will be needed before the wishes of most Americans are properly reflected by the laws that apply here.

Indeed, most Americans are waiting for a better explanation as to the necessity for assault rifles than shooting varmints or whatever. Also, anyone who thinks that an assault rifle is necessary to protect against the government needs to do a little research about the breadth and depth of the arsenal the armed forces maintains.

Starting with, you know, tanks and jets.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Joe Burrow calls for common sense gun safety laws

  4. No, assault weapons have no place in society but as soon as you let the government take them away there will be no end to what they decide to take next. Raise the age to purchase guns to 21, do extensive background checks and make a waiting period, but don’t let the government start messing with the second amendment. When law abiding citizens aren’t able to be armed only the criminals with black market access will be.

  5. Wait, someone is using common sense when it comes to mass killing machines like with AR15s and other military weapons?

    No way!

    How dare Burrow make sense?!

  6. Let’s see the alt right bozo brigade come out to say burrow should stick to his lane…. Kid has his head firmly on his shoulders. Can’t say the same about those out there trying to justify the need for banana clips being necessary for feral pigs…

  9. Wait … do people honestly think the AR-15 is a military-grade weapon? It’s a semiautomatic carbine. The US military may as well go into battle with flintlock muskets. The AR is a popgun compared to what our military uses.

  10. I’m as Right wing as they get. Huge 2nd amendment guy. A person with an axe to grind should not be allowed to walk into a store and walk out with a gun 30 minutes later.. there needs to be a cool down, or waiting period.

    Raising the minimum purchase age is unconstitutional. Define a legal adult as 21 (which I agree with) .. then you can say that is when your constitutional rights kick in.

  11. Don’t care didn’t ask also All gun laws are an infringement.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.