Joe Burrow calls for common sense gun safety laws

USA TODAY Sports

At a time when Americans are deeply divided on most issues, the vast majority agree on the need for meaningful gun safety legislation and regulation.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, already one of the most popular players in the NFL, made a simple case on Tuesday for the kind of common sense restrictions that so many of us support.

“With everything that’s going on, if you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve got to at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody’s using,” Burrow told reporters. “I don’t think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You’ve got to be able to go through a rigorous process to buy something like that, I think. So hopefully the people who get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that one out.”

Hopefully they will, because they are elected to enact policies that reflect the will of the people, not the influence of the special interests. Some progress is being made. Much more will be needed before the wishes of most Americans are properly reflected by the laws that apply here.

Indeed, most Americans are waiting for a better explanation as to the necessity for assault rifles than shooting varmints or whatever. Also, anyone who thinks that an assault rifle is necessary to protect against the government needs to do a little research about the breadth and depth of the arsenal the armed forces maintains.

Starting with, you know, tanks and jets.