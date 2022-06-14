Joe Schobert, David Johnson among players trying out at Saints’ minicamp

Getty Images

Word came a few days ago that running back David Johnson and linebacker Joe Schobert were visiting the Saints. It turns out the veteran players aren’t merely visiting. They are participating in the Saints’ minicamp.

Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune reports that Johnson, Schobert, offensive lineman Senio Kelemete and kicker Alex Quevedo are with the Saints on a tryout basis this week.

“As with anything, we’re just trying to bring in guys that we want to take a look at that we think potentially could help us at some point,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “David Johnson has been a good player in our league. I thought he was a guy that we wanted to at least get a look at.”

Schobert earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017, and Johnson was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2016. Schobert has played 93 games with 80 starts and Johnson 87 games with 63 starts.

Kelemete played for the Saints from 2014-17 and has 97 career appearances with 44 starts.

Quevedo is a rookie from the University of Central Oklahoma.