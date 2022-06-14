Justin Pugh thought he’d retire after 2021, putting on weight for return

Getty Images

When guard Justin Pugh wrapped up his ninth NFL season earlier this year, he thought that would mark the end of his NFL playing career.

Pugh told reporters that he was planning for a future outside of the game, but conversations with Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim led him to reverse course and return for another year in Arizona. He has been working to regain weight after gaining 265 pounds and he’s also spending some time at a new position this spring.

Pugh has taken reps at center with Rodney Hudson staying away from the team and said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com, he could “see myself” playing there come the regular season if Hudson isn’t back. He also said an answer on the likelihood Hudson will be back is above his “pay grade.”

If Pugh isn’t at center, he’ll presumably continue to be the left guard as Arizona tries to make it back to the playoffs next season.