Kliff Kingsbury “praying” Kyler Murray extension done before training camp

Getty Images

Quarterback Kyler Murray reported to the start of Cardinals minicamp this week, but there will be questions about his plans for training camp if he doesn’t sign a contract extension in the coming weeks.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury would perfer to avoid such queries. He told reporters on Tuesday that he is trying to “control what I can control” but is “praying” that a deal is done before the start of camp.

“Personally, I’m being selfish here, I would love for him to be there the first day of training camp,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “[General Manager] Steve [Keim], Michael [Bidwill], myself, we understand what he can be and where we want to take this thing with him as our leader. It’ll be great for this organization when this is wrapped up.”

The Cardinals have picked up Murray’s option for 2023 at a guaranteed salary of over $29 million, so he won’t be leaving the team without their approval if no deal is done this year. After some acrimony this offseason, though, both sides would likely prefer smoother sailing next offseason.