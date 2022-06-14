Lions sign Devin Funchess

Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT
Devin Funchess is back in the state of Michigan.

Funchess grew up in the state and played tight end and wide receiver for the Wolverines en route to becoming a Panthers second-round pick in 2015. He played wide receiver in the NFL, but his return to his old stomping grounds will come at his first position.

The Lions announced that they have signed Funchess as a tight end.

Funchess last played a game with the Colts during the first week of the 2019 season, but broke his collarbone and missed the rest of the year. He signed with the Packers in 2020, but opted out due to COVID and got cut last summer. He spent some time on the 49ers practice squad last year as well.

Funchess has 164 catches for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns in 62 career games. He also has nine postseason catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.

  1. It was exactly this time of year last year when the Pack fans were tooting this guys horn. This year Watkins will get the same treatment with the same results. Pretty much the same career trajectory really.

  2. At this stage in his career I think i could produce as much as he is going to!

  3. Lions buying every cheap lottery ticket, I love it. Better than the old Lions regimes, giving all our money to players like Christian Kirk.

