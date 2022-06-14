Lions sign Devin Funchess

Getty Images

Devin Funchess is back in the state of Michigan.

Funchess grew up in the state and played tight end and wide receiver for the Wolverines en route to becoming a Panthers second-round pick in 2015. He played wide receiver in the NFL, but his return to his old stomping grounds will come at his first position.

The Lions announced that they have signed Funchess as a tight end.

Funchess last played a game with the Colts during the first week of the 2019 season, but broke his collarbone and missed the rest of the year. He signed with the Packers in 2020, but opted out due to COVID and got cut last summer. He spent some time on the 49ers practice squad last year as well.

Funchess has 164 catches for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns in 62 career games. He also has nine postseason catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.