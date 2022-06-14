Matt Eberflus on Robert Quinn’s unexcused absence: We hoped he would be here

Getty Images

Edge rusher Robert Quinn didn’t show up for the Bears’ mandatory minicamp, and coach Matt Eberflus indicated Tuesday that Quinn’s absence was unexcused.

“We hoped he would be here. He’s not,” Eberflus said, via WGN9. “(General Manager) Ryan (Poles) and his staff are going to work through that.”

The Bears could fine Quinn a maximum of $15,980 for the first missed practice, $31,961 for the second and $47,936 for the third, bringing the maximum sum for all three days of the mandatory minicamp to $95,877.

Quinn, the subject of trade rumors earlier this offseason, continues to train on his own. Eberflus said he wished Quinn a happy 32nd birthday last month when asked if he had talked to the Pro Bowler.

“We’ve talked to him, but in terms of being here, not being here, I’m going to leave that all up to Ryan,” Eberflus said.

Quinn is entering the third year of a five-year, $70 million contract he signed before the 2020 season. He had only two sacks in 15 games in 2020 before setting the franchise record with 18.5 sacks in 16 games in 2021.

It was the second-highest total of his career behind the 19 sacks he had in 2013 with the Rams, and Quinn earned his third Pro Bowl selection, and he was second-team All-Pro.

“It’s Rob,” safety Eddie Jackson said. “He’s been in the league for a while, and I’m pretty sure he has his reasons and we’re just waiting on him to come back. We know he’s going to come back in tip-top (shape).”