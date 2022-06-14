NBC hires Jason Garrett as analyst on Football Night in America

Getty Images

NBC Sports has hired former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as an analyst for Football Night in America, the network announced Tuesday.

Garrett replaces Drew Brees on the most-watched studio show in sports. He will work with host Maria Taylor and analysts Tony Dungy and Chris Simms in Studio 1 at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Connecticut. Co-host Jac Collinsworth and analyst Rodney Harrison will continue as anchors of FNIA’s coverage from the game site, while PFT’s Mike Florio will continue to report on the news of the day.

Garrett is currently making his broadcasting debut as a game analyst alongside play-by-play voice Jac Collinsworth on NBC’s USFL coverage.

“I’m truly humbled and thrilled to be joining the Football Night team and continuing my broadcasting career with NBC Sports, who have been fantastic to work with on the USFL,” Garrett said. “I intend to share my life-long passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night. I can’t wait to get started.”

Garrett was the Cowboys’ head coach for 9 1/2 seasons, going 85-67 in the regular season, 2-3 in the postseason and earning NFL coach of the year honors in 2016. He was the Giants’ offensive coordinator for 26 games over the past two seasons.

“Jason was always a great listen at our NFL production meetings with the Cowboys,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said. “His insight and intellect are a winning combination. We are excited to add him to the FNIA team. In his brief time as an analyst on our USFL broadcasts, he already breaks down plays in a welcoming style that gives unique insights about the ‘why’ of a play: Why did it work? Why did it fail?”

NBC Sports also announced Matt Casey as the lead producer of Football Night. Casey has worked on FNIA in various capacities for 14 years, most recently as co-producer. He also co-produced NBC Sports’ Super Bowl LVI pre-game show in February.