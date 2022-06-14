On Deshaun Watson, the clock keeps ticking more and more loudly for the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Getty Images

Last month, Deshaun Watson‘s lawyer said they expect to hear something from the NFL in June. As of tomorrow, June is already halfway over. And there’s no indication that the league is ready to do anything.

Then again, there rarely is any such indication of what the league will do, until the league does it. If the league will be trying to suspend Watson without pay to start the 2022 season, time is of the essence.

Remember, it’s a three-step process. First, the league office proposes discipline. Second, the Disciplinary Office (retired judge Sue L. Robinson) evaluates the case, conducts a hearing (if she deems it necessary), and makes a decision. Third, unless Judge Robinson decides to impose no discipline at all (which would end the process), the Commissioner handles the appeal. His decision is final.

It will take time for the second and third steps. At the latest, it needs to be resolved before Week One. Ideally, the Browns will have an answer before the start of training camp. (Then again, the Browns can’t complain about the current uncertainty; they made this bed.)

With two more lawsuits to be filed, pushing the total to 26, and with no indication as to what the final tally will be, it’s making more and more sense for the NFL to press pause on Watson’s career via paid leave, letting him focus on putting these 26 cases (and counting) behind him for good.

There’s a big difference between an unpaid suspension and paid leave. For the former, Judge Robinson is involved. For the latter, the Commissioner makes the call exclusively. If the league becomes intent on sidelining Watson until the litigation has ended, paid leave provides the path of least resistance.

At this point, how can the league not be at least thinking about keeping Watson off the field until the cases end? If the league isn’t already at that point, how many more cases will it take to get the league to that point?

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “On Deshaun Watson, the clock keeps ticking more and more loudly for the NFL

  3. I’m sure Goodell will announce a short suspension at 5pm on a slow Friday and hope that it blows over. Obviously it won’t.

  5. If Watson doesn’t miss significant time the NFL will not have any basis for future suspensions. The Browns are the ones that made the guaranteed mistake.

  6. At this point why don’t we contact the lawyer for the plaintiffs to see if we can file a lawsuit. Seems like a free for all to me…..this case has been going on for about two years and these lawsuits are just coming to light? Something just is not right here…

  8. The down side of “paid leave” is the perception that he is being paid for his mistakes. But due to the structure of Watson’s contract, only $1M of the $230M is 2022 salary. So not a big issue for me.

  9. Whatever the league decides, at this point it’s looking like things won’t end well for Watson.

  10. This is a huge distraction for the league. I expect nothing less than a suspension or a $500,000 fine for Watson after how they treated Del Rio for speaking his mind.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.