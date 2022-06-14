Rams re-sign Travin Howard

Getty Images

Linebacker Travin Howard‘s departure from the Rams roster turned out to be a brief one.

Howard went unclaimed on waivers after being cut on June 8 and the Rams announced that they have re-signed him to a one-year deal on Tuesday. No other terms of the contract have been announced.

Howard was a 2018 seventh-round pick and played in 28 games while starting twice over the last two regular seasons. He also appeared in four games and made two starts during last season’s run to the Super Bowl.

He has been credited with 43 tackles and an interception in the regular season and 10 tackles and an interception that sealed the NFL title game win in the playoffs.

Ernest Jones and Bobby Wagner figure to front the linebacker group in Los Angeles with Howard vying for a backup role this season.